- GBP/USD comes under some selling pressure amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
- A modest USD rebound from multi-week lows further contributed to the intraday slide.
The intraday selling around the British pound picked up pace during the early North-American session and pushed the GBP/USD pair below mid-1.2800s or fresh YTD lows.
Persistent uncertainty about the future UK-EU trade relationship continued weighing on the sentiment surrounding the sterling and failed to assist the pair to capitalize on its early attempted positive move to an intraday high level of 1.2920.
GBP/USD weighed down by a combination of factors
It is worth recalling that the EU's mandate on the post-Brexit negotiations emphasized on the need for a 'level playing field' while the UK threatened to walk away from trade talks on WTO rules in June unless there is the "broad outline" of an agreement.
Apart from the Brexit-related jitters, the pair was further pressurized by a modest US dollar bounce from multi-week lows. However, the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields to all-time lows might cap the greenback and help limit losses.
It will now be interesting to see if the current leg down marks a fresh bearish breakdown of the pair is able to find some buying at lower levels as the focus now shifts to the start of the crucial UK-EU Brexit negotiations, starting next week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2845
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2973
|Daily SMA50
|1.3028
|Daily SMA100
|1.2987
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2946
|Previous Daily Low
|1.286
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2849
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as the market mood improves. Earlier, it hit three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 low amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2850, hitting a new 2020 low as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Crypto summer will be back in the next spring
The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!
WTI remains under pressure around $45.00
Prices of the WTI dropped to fresh lows in the $44.70 region earlier in the session, where appears to have emerged some contention.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.