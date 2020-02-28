  • GBP/USD comes under some selling pressure amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
  • A modest USD rebound from multi-week lows further contributed to the intraday slide.

The intraday selling around the British pound picked up pace during the early North-American session and pushed the GBP/USD pair below mid-1.2800s or fresh YTD lows.

Persistent uncertainty about the future UK-EU trade relationship continued weighing on the sentiment surrounding the sterling and failed to assist the pair to capitalize on its early attempted positive move to an intraday high level of 1.2920.

GBP/USD weighed down by a combination of factors

It is worth recalling that the EU's mandate on the post-Brexit negotiations emphasized on the need for a 'level playing field' while the UK threatened to walk away from trade talks on WTO rules in June unless there is the "broad outline" of an agreement.

Apart from the Brexit-related jitters, the pair was further pressurized by a modest US dollar bounce from multi-week lows. However, the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields to all-time lows might cap the greenback and help limit losses.

It will now be interesting to see if the current leg down marks a fresh bearish breakdown of the pair is able to find some buying at lower levels as the focus now shifts to the start of the crucial UK-EU Brexit negotiations, starting next week.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2845
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.2891
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2973
Daily SMA50 1.3028
Daily SMA100 1.2987
Daily SMA200 1.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2946
Previous Daily Low 1.286
Previous Weekly High 1.3054
Previous Weekly Low 1.2849
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2893
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2914
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2852
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3024

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases

EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as the market mood improves. Earlier, it hit three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits new 2020 low amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD hits new 2020 low amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2850, hitting a new 2020 low as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.

GBP/USD News

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!

Read more

WTI remains under pressure around $45.00

WTI remains under pressure around $45.00

Prices of the WTI dropped to fresh lows in the $44.70 region earlier in the session, where appears to have emerged some contention.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures