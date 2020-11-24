GBP/USD refreshes session tops near 1.3380 region, eyeing overnight swing highs

- A combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to regain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- Dovish Fed expectations, COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven USD.
- The British pound remained well supported by hopes for a last-minute Brexit trade deal.
The USD selling bias picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to daily tops, around the 1.3375-80 region in the last hour.
Following the previous day's intraday pullback of around 65-70 pips, the pair managed to regain traction on Tuesday and was being supported by a combination of factors. As investors looked past Monday's upbeat US PMI prints, speculations for additional monetary policy easing by the Fed prompted some fresh selling around the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors driving the GBP/USD pair higher.
On the other hand, the British pound remained well supported by hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal, despite the lack of progress on three sticking points – the so-called level playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules. It is worth recalling that the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that fundamental differences remain in the trade talks with the UK.
From a technical perspective, the emergence of some dip-buying on Tuesday favours bullish trades and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. That said, traders might still wait for a sustained break through a resistance marked the top end of a two-month-old ascending channel, around the 1.3400 mark, before placing fresh bullish bets.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. Meanwhile, the US economic docket features the releases of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index. This, along with the incoming Brexit-related headlines, should produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3379
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|1.3318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3133
|Daily SMA50
|1.3008
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3398
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3522
Latest Forex News
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, around $1830 area
Gold maintained its offered tone through the early European session, albeit has managed to pare a part of the early losses to four-month lows. The precious metal was last seen trading near the $1830 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
Bitcoin Dominance: Is it time to attack new all-time highs?
The dominance chart shows the crash that the Altcoin segment has experienced in Bitcoin dominance terms. The current scenario gives a great opportunity for Bitcoin to join the bullish party.
