GBP/USD Price Analysis: Spikes to weekly tops, tests 200-hour SMA

- GBP/USD gains some traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- The set-up favours bulls, albeit warrants caution amid fears of a no-deal Brexit.
The GBP/USD pair added to its recent recovery move and gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The momentum lifted the pair to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond 200-hour SMA.
This is followed by a resistance marked by the top end of over two-week-old descending trend-channel, around the 1.3100 handle. A sustained move beyond the said barrier might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further appreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and also recovered from the negative territory on the daily chart. The set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders, albeit concerns about a no-deal Brexit might continue to cap strong gains.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the trend-channel resistance before placing any fresh bullish bets. The pair might then accelerate the move towards the 1.3165-70 supply zone en-route the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below 100-hour SMA, around the 1.3025-20 region, now seems to find decent support near the key 1.30 psychological mark. Below the said support, the pair might slide towards challenging the trend-channel support, currently near the 1.2900 handle.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3051
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3031
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3065
|Daily SMA50
|1.3025
|Daily SMA100
|1.2778
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3043
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2985
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3213
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2996
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3112
