GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound remains vulnerable to the downside, trading sub-1.3100 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The bullish breakout from the triangle pattern is currently failing. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3060 level.

 

GBP/USD daily chart 

The bullish triangle breakout pattern is currently failing below the 1.3100 figure. The spot is testing the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).  
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is weakening below the 1.3100 figure. The market is challenging the 1.3060 support and the 50 and 100 SMAs. A decisive break below this level could lead to a bearish extension towards 1.3019 and 1.2965 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3057
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3076
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3092
Daily SMA50 1.3056
Daily SMA100 1.2839
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3175
Previous Daily Low 1.3057
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2912
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3266

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

