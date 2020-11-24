GBP/USD Price Analysis: Monthly support line backs the bulls above 1.3300

- GBP/USD bounces off two-week-old horizontal line to refresh intraday high.
- Bullish MACD, sustained strength above 50-bar SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD prints mild gains while rising to 1.3330, an intraday high of 1.3338, during early Tuesday. The Cable surged to the fresh high since early September the previous day before stepping back from 1.3397.
However, the following U-turn from a horizontal line connecting highs marked since November 11 joins bullish MACD to favor the pair buyers. Also supporting the odds of GBP/USD upside is the successful trading past-50-bar SMA.
As a result, the 1.3400 round-figure acts as an immediate upside hurdle for the GBP/USD buyers ahead of the yearly peak surrounding 1.3485.
In a case where the quote remains positive beyond 1.3485, the late-2019 top near 1.3515 could return to the charts.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.3310 immediate horizontal support will battle the ascending trend line from November 02, at 1.3262 now, before retesting the 50-bar SMA level of 1.3238. However, any more weakness below 1.3238 will direct GBP/USD sellers toward the November 12 low near the 1.3100 round-figure.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3328
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.3318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3133
|Daily SMA50
|1.3008
|Daily SMA100
|1.299
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3398
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3264
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.346
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3522
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold: Bears eye 200-day SMA amid global optimism
Having found acceptance under long-held support, gold now risks falling to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1796. The yellow metal closed below $1,850 on Monday, violating the level, which acted as a strong floor multiple times since September.
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 on RBA Debelle's speech
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.7300 amid mixed Australian trade data and the upbeat market mood. Reports that the US GSA has started the formal Biden transition process boosted risk appetite. RBA Debelle ruled out a rate hike for at least three years.
NZD/USD jumps 50+ pips to 29-month tops on likely RBNZ's house price remit
NZD/USD rises to fresh highs since June 2018. New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson hints at adding house prices to the mandate. Risk-on mood also favors the kiwi bulls amid a light calendar.
Bitcoin outclasses gold as a store of value
More corporate investors turn to Bitcoin as Grayscale reports over 1billion added to its cryptocurrency funds in Q3 2020. JPMorgan also points to evidence of institutional demand for Bitcoin as investors move from its gold exchange-traded funds to cryptocurrency.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!