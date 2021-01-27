GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable retreats from 32-month high as S&P 500 futures drop

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD recedes from session high to trade near 1.3730. 
  • THe S&P 500 futures drop, drawing bids for the greenback.

GBP/USD has erased gains, with the US stock futures pointing to a weakening of risk sentiment. 

The currency pair is currently trading mostly unchanged on the day near 1.3730, having printed a high of 1.3752 early Wednesday. That was the highest level since May 2018. 

The pair has pulled back from 32-month highs, seemingly tracking the decline in the US stock futures. The S&P 500 futures, which were flat early today, are now down 0.30%, signaling renewed risk aversion and possibly drawing bids for the dollar. 

However, GBP/USD's immediate technical bias remains bullish, as the higher lows and higher highs setup on the daily chart is still intact. Acceptance under Tuesday's low of 1.3609 would invalidate the higher lows setup and shift the attention to the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which restricted the downside two times in December. The 50-day SMA is currently located at 1.3483. 

The pair jumped 0.43% on Tuesday, printing a higher low at 1.3690 as Biden administration's plans to boost vaccine supplies and the International Monetary Fund's upward revision of global growth forecasts boosted risk appetite and weighed over the anti-risk dollar. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish below Tuesday's low

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3731
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.374
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3635
Daily SMA50 1.3492
Daily SMA100 1.3233
Daily SMA200 1.2956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3745
Previous Daily Low 1.361
Previous Weekly High 1.3746
Previous Weekly Low 1.352
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3693
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3651
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3563
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3516
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3786
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3833
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3921

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

