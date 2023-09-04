GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable prods 50-SMA to defend week-start recovery ahead of UK/US statistics

- GBP/USD edges higher after snapping two-day losing streak the previous day.
- Clear rebound from multi-day-old ascending support line, impending bull cross on MACD favor Cable buyers.
- 50-SMA, five-week-old descending trend line restrict Pound Sterling’s immediate upside.
- Full markets return after a long weekend in the US, mid-tier data eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD struggles to defend the week-start rebound while making rounds to 1.2625-30 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair jostles with the 50-SMA as full markets return after the US Labor Day Holiday. Apart from the 50-SMA, cautious mood ahead of the final readings of the UK S&P Global/CIPS PMIs for August and the US Factory Orders for the said month also prods the Pound Sterling.
It’s worth noting, however, that the GBP/USD pair’s successful rebound from an ascending trend line stretched from late May, around 1.2580 by the press time, joins the looming bull cross on the MACD indicator to keep the buyers hopeful.
With this, the quote is likely to overcome the immediate SMA hurdle surrounding 1.2630. The same will allow the Cable pair to prod a five-week-long falling resistance line near the 1.2700 threshold.
However, the Pound Sterling’s upside past 1.2700 will be decisive as it will then have only one hurdle, namely the 200-SMA level of around 1.2740, to cross before inviting buyers home.
Alternatively, the GBP/USD pair’s downside appears elusive unless it stays beyond the aforementioned support line stretched from May, close to 1.2580.
Following that, a three-month-old horizontal support line of around 1.2550 will be important as it holds the key to the Pound Sterling’s slump toward the sub-1.2500 zone.
Overall, the GBP/USD pair is likely to keep the latest gains but the road towards the north appears bumpy.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2628
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30%
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2693
|Daily SMA50
|1.2777
|Daily SMA100
|1.265
|Daily SMA200
|1.2416
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2713
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2578
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fades recovery near 0.6450 ahead of Governor Lowe’s final RBA decision
AUD/USD portrays the pre-event anxiety as it stays defensive around the mid-0.6400s. The Aussie pair fails to extend the week-start gains backed by headlines from China, as well as surrounding Country Garden, as market players brace for the key Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision.
EUR/USD steady consolidating near 1.0800 Premium
EUR/USD recorded gains on Monday, although it failed to sustain above 1.0800. The pair experienced a rebound following Friday's lowest close in two months, benefiting from a decline of the US Dollar. On Tuesday, the Final Service PMIs and the US Factory Orders data are due.
Gold bulls run out of steam below $1,950 hurdle, United States, China data eyed
Gold price remains depressed around $1,938, extending Friday’s pullback from the monthly high after a downbeat start to the week. The yellow metal marked a dull performance the previous day amid the United States Labor Day Holiday.
USDC ecosystem likely to find a boost soon, expert says, as stablecoin market cap rises $663 million
Pro-crypto Faisal Khan has hinted at a possible announcement from Circle’s Jeremy Allaire, likely to boost the USDC ecosystem. Ripple attorney John Deaton has resounded the speculation, pointing to a possible “big” news to excite the market.
From inflation to growth: The migration of uncertainty
Recently, the word uncertainty has been frequently used by the Federal Reserve and the ECB in their communication. It is something they must take into account when taking policy decisions. Likewise, households, firms and investors face different types of uncertainty.