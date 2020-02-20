GBP/USD Price Analysis: 15-week-old rising trendline on bears’ radar

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains weak around the seven-day low.
  • Prices continue the pullback from 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
  • An ascending trend line from early-November 2019, 50% Fibonacci retracement can question the sellers.

GBP/USD declines to 1.2920 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair extends its U-turn from 50-day SMA while nearing the key support trend line from November 2019. Also supporting the odds of the pair’s further declines could be the bearish MACD.

As a result, sellers target the multi-week-old support line, at 1.2885 as the immediate support ahead of aiming the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 upside, at 1.2855.

However, the pair’s further downside below 1.2855 can only have November 2019 low of 1.2770 to please the sellers ahead of challenging them with 1.2700/2695 confluence that includes 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA.

On the contrary, a clear upside beyond 50-day SMA level of 1.3060 enables the buyers to aim for the monthly high hear 1.3070 ahead of confronting 1.3200 resistance, comprising the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2926
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.2924
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3013
Daily SMA50 1.3058
Daily SMA100 1.2949
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3024
Previous Daily Low 1.2907
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2979
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2879
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2835
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2762
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2996
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3069
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3113

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops following higher than expected Aussie Unemployment Rate

AUD/USD drops following higher than expected Aussie Unemployment Rate

AUD/USD fails to cheer an increase in Employment Change. The pair declines to 0.6678 after flashing the intra-day low of 0.6668 as Australia’s employment data disappoints Aussie traders on early Thursday.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00

USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead

Gold: Pulls back amid overbought RSI, multiple upside barriers ahead

Gold prices decline to $1,606 during the early Thursday. The yellow metal surged to the highest since March 2013 the previous day but failed to hold onto gains due to the overbought RSI conditions.

Gold News

WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API

WTI upside remains capped by $53.00 ahead of API

WTI oil stays upbeat, following the run-up to the monthly high before a few minutes, as taking rounds to $53.70 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The black gold recently benefited from the weekly inventory data from the API.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures