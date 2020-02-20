GBP/USD Price Analysis: 15-week-old rising trendline on bears’ radar

- GBP/USD remains weak around the seven-day low.
- Prices continue the pullback from 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
- An ascending trend line from early-November 2019, 50% Fibonacci retracement can question the sellers.
GBP/USD declines to 1.2920 during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair extends its U-turn from 50-day SMA while nearing the key support trend line from November 2019. Also supporting the odds of the pair’s further declines could be the bearish MACD.
As a result, sellers target the multi-week-old support line, at 1.2885 as the immediate support ahead of aiming the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 upside, at 1.2855.
However, the pair’s further downside below 1.2855 can only have November 2019 low of 1.2770 to please the sellers ahead of challenging them with 1.2700/2695 confluence that includes 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA.
On the contrary, a clear upside beyond 50-day SMA level of 1.3060 enables the buyers to aim for the monthly high hear 1.3070 ahead of confronting 1.3200 resistance, comprising the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2926
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2924
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3013
|Daily SMA50
|1.3058
|Daily SMA100
|1.2949
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3024
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2907
|Previous Weekly High
|1.307
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2872
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2952
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2879
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2835
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3113
