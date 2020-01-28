GBP/USD New York Forecast: Pound trading at five day low vs. greenback

  • The bullish breakout from the triangle pattern is failing.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2973 level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
The breakout from the triangle formation looks like it is failing below the 1.3100 figure. The spot broke below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) and is nearing and ascending trendline.  
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is challenging the session’s lows while below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. In the last four sessions, the bears have taken the lead. The odds are tilted to the downside and GBP/USD could reach 1.2973, 1.2932 and 1.2900 figure. Resistances are seen near 1.3030, 1.3067, 1.3094 and 1.3135 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3009
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.3054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3089
Daily SMA50 1.3058
Daily SMA100 1.2846
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3107
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.316

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

