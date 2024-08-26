BoE Governor Bailey’s comments at Jackson Hole Friday reflected a cautious near-term policy outlook, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
BoE Gov Bailey maintains cautious policy outlook
“Bailey said it was too early to declare victory over inflation with price growth not sustainably back to target. The remarks support market pricing that suggests policymakers are likely to await more data before easing rates again late this year (November). GBP has drifted marginally lower in quiet trade, with UK markets closed for the bank holiday.”
“Cable losses are marginal from Friday’s 1.3230 high (highest since early 2022). Spot is consolidating ahead of minor trend support at 1.3178; weakness below trend support today could prompt a deeper correction in Cable but trend dynamics here remain bullish, suggesting limited scope for weakness for now—and the potential for gains to extend to 1.3330 moving ahead.”
“Cable support looks firm at 1.3125/30.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1200 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD stays below 1.1200 in the American session on Monday. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods orders rose at a much stronger pace than expected in July, supporting the USD and not allowing the pair to stage a decisive rebound.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200 as USD finds its feet
GBP/USD is off multi-month highs, consolidating gains below 1.3200 on Monday. The US Dollar attempts a minor recovery on better-than-forecast Durable Goods Orders data for July, making it difficult for the pair to build on the previous week's rally.
Gold extends rally beyond $2,520 as geopolitical risks boost haven demand
Gold trades up into the $2,520s on Monday, as a combination of safe-haven demand sparked by rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and increased confidence US interest rates will track lower in the medium-to-long term, make the non-interest paying asset more attractive to investors.
Three fundamentals for the week: Focus on the fragility of the US economy Premium
Is the world's largest economy faltering? The first key two figures to be released this week are focused on the fragility of the economy, and the last one is on the battle the Fed is winning: inflation.
Toncoin price crashes double-digits as Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested
Toncoin (TON) plunged 14% in two days, reaching a low of $5.23 on Sunday. As of Monday, it trades at around $5.73. This bearish sentiment was initiated by the arrest of Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, by the Fench authorities on Saturday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.