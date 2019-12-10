GBP/USD is capped after Boris has a bad day— Confluence Detector

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to look at a photo of a boy sleeping on a hospital floor. With the focus shifting to health, the Conservatives may lose some support. How is sterling positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that pound/dollar is capped by 1.3157, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Fibonacci 61.8\% one-day, the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the BB one-day Upper, the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the SMA 5-4h, and more.
The next resistance is close. At 1.3171 we note the meeting point of the BB one-hour Upper, the previous weekly high, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
Further up, the upside target is 1.3246, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 and the PP one-month R3.
Support awaits at 1.3116, which is the confluence of the SMA 5-1d, the BB 4h-Lower, the PP 1m-R2, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, and the PP 1d-S2.
Lower, 1.3068 is where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week hits the price and 1.3027 is a juncture including the PP 1m-R1 and the SMA 200-1h.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD looks to multi-month highs ahead of UK data dump
GBP/USD remains mildly bid around 1.3150 ahead of the London open. The pair surged to April month high on Monday but the languishing lead of the ruling Conservatives over the opposition Labour Party capped the upside. Focus on UK growth and industrial figures.
EUR/USD struggling despite impending bull cross, German ZEW eyed
EUR/USD is struggling to find bids despite an impending bull cross of key averages. The odds appear stacked in favor of a bearish move. A big beat on German ZEW number is needed to mitigate bearish pressures.
Forex Today: Cautious optimism persists ahead of UK data dump, German ZEW
The market mood was cautiously optimistic in Asia on Tuesday, as the optimism over a likely United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and upbeat China’s inflation data was somewhat negated by the looming US tariffs hike and negative US-Sino trade headlines.
Gold: Trapped in a sideways channel
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,461 per Oz in Asia. The yellow metal is trapped in a sideways channel, represented by trendlines connecting Nov. 12 and Nov. 26 lows and Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 highs.
USD/JPY: Three-week-old rising trendline keeps buyers hopeful
USD/JPY wavers around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fib) after bouncing off near-term key support. The immediate falling resistance line restricts the upside towards 23.6% Fib. A downside break below the support line can recall sub-108 territory.