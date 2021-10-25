GBP/USD inches closer to 1.3800 amid weaker USD, Brexit headlines

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD edges higher on Monday in the European trading hours.
  • The US dollar remains subdued following lower US Treasury yields, ebbing inflation fears.
  • Upbeat data, Brexit headlines, and hawkish BOE fuel gains in the sterling.

GBP/USD remains firm on the first trading day of the week in the early European session. The pair managed to gather momentum following the previous two session’s fall-off . At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3780, up 0.19% for the day.

The sterling keeps its foot firmly against the majors amidst the expectations that the Bank of England (BOE) will be probably the first major central bank to raise interest rates in the post-pandemic cycle but economists warned that markets are already pricing the early rate hikes.

The Brexit-led optimism uplifts the sentiment surrounding the sterling, in light of the positive comments from the UK government on the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol. Meanwhile, the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite PMI jumped to 56.8 in October, beating the market expectations of 54.0.
 
The greenback edges lower on Monday, following the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comment that the US central bank is ready to start tapering but remained tight-lipped on the timeline to raise interest rate hikes. Investors took remarks as a signal that the other major central banks may hike rates sooner than the Fed.
 
As for now, traders keep their focus on the Bank of England’s(BoE) Tenreyro's speech to gauge market sentiment.

GBP/USD technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3781
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.3755
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3645
Daily SMA50 1.3712
Daily SMA100 1.38
Daily SMA200 1.385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3815
Previous Daily Low 1.3736
Previous Weekly High 1.3834
Previous Weekly Low 1.3709
Previous Monthly High 1.3913
Previous Monthly Low 1.3412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3766
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3785
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3722
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.369
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3644
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3801
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3848
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.388

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.1650 as US dollar recovers with yields

EUR/USD battles 1.1650 as US dollar recovers with yields

EUR/USD is battling 1.1650, receding from highs as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields. Encouraging China property sector news buoy the risk sentiment. German IFO awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds

GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce,  as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800

XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800

XAU/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Monday near  $1,800. Gold posts the gains for the fifth straight session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

Gold News

SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains

SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains

SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.

Read more

Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB

Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB

Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures