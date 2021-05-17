GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength

By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone in the early European session.
  • A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair.
  • New COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.

A mild bid tone around the US dollar keeps GBP/USD in a consolidation mode below 1.4100 in the early European session. 

The pair refreshed the daily high’s near 1.4110, having touched the intraday low at 1.4078, now bouncing back to 1.4090.

The US dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its counterparts, rose to 90.38, with modest gains at 0.8%.  The index lost ground on Friday post US Retail Sales data, which disappointed the market expectations of a1% rise. The sluggish data reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to stick to its current monetary policy, owing to the uneven economic recovery. This, in turn, made the US dollar less attractive to investors.

Meanwhile, the escalated Middle East tensions offered some constructive bids for the greenback at the start of the new week, which kept the gains in the pair limited.
On the other hand, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the new COVID-19 strain, the first detected in India, could pose a serious threat on stage four easing restrictions in June. He expressed his concerns over the speed of the transmission of the new variant. In addition to that, the time interval between the two-covid vaccine shots will now be decreased from the current 8 weeks to 12 weeks. 

Lately, the cable also benefited from some Brexit optimism after UK-Ireland agreed to work smoothly together on post-Brexit trade.

As for now, traders turn their attention to the Fed and Bank of England official’s upcoming speeches in the economic docket. 

GBP/USD Additional Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4089
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.4098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3956
Daily SMA50 1.3876
Daily SMA100 1.3814
Daily SMA200 1.3475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4111
Previous Daily Low 1.4036
Previous Weekly High 1.4166
Previous Weekly Low 1.3982
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4082
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4007
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3977
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4127
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4156
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4202

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

