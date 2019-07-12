GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2500 mark ahead of US PPI/Fedspeak

- The USD finds some support amid recovering US bond yields and capped gains.
- No-deal Brexit fears/dovish BoE expectations hold investors from buying the GBP.
- Traders now eye the US PPI print for June and Fedspeak for short-term impetus.
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 30-pips from the early European session swing high and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2525-30 region.
Against the backdrop of Thursday's hotter-than-expected US core CPI print, a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit the intraday US Dollar downtick on Friday and kept a lid on the pair's attempted up-move to levels just above mid-1.2500s.
Meanwhile, speculations that the Bank of England might join other major central bank and ease monetary policy was further reinforced by the BoE's external MPC member Gertjan Vlieghe, which coupled with persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit further collaborated towards capping gains.
The pullback, however, remained limited, at least for the time being as investors refrain from placing any aggressive bets amid UK political, economic and Brexit uncertainties - especially after the European Commission Chief nominee closed the door for renegotiating the withdrawal agreement.
Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket - featuring the release of PPI figures for June, coupled with comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2521
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2609
|Daily SMA50
|1.2714
|Daily SMA100
|1.291
|Daily SMA200
|1.2894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2572
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2489
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2706
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2481
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.254
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2482
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.261
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
