GBP/USD extends the upside above 1.2700, focus on UK-US PMI data

- GBP/USD trades on a stronger note around 1.2720 in Thursday’s early Asian session.
- The FOMC Minutes showed the participants worried over the lack of progress on inflation towards its 2% target.
- The UK CPI rose by 2.3% YoY in April, compared to 3.2% in March, above the consensus of 2.1%.
The GBP/USD pair extends the rally near 1.2720 during the early Asian section on Thursday. The uptick of the major pair is bolstered by the hotter-than-expected UK CPI inflation data, which slashed June rate cut bets from the Bank of England (BoE). Later in the day, the flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports from the UK and US will be released.
The minutes from the recent policy meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released Wednesday showed that the officials expressed more concern about inflation as it was more stubborn than expected to start in 2024, making the Fed lack the confidence to move forward on interest rate cuts. Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted last week that the Fed will “need to be patient and let restrictive policy do its work” as inflation remains high. Investors see nearly 60% odds of first-rate cuts from the Fed in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
On the other hand, inflation in the UK cooled down less than expected in April, prompting investors to lower their bets on the BoE rate cut next month. The nation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.3% YoY in April, compared to 3.2% in March. This figure registered the lowest level since July 2021, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday. The hotter UK CPI inflation boosts the Pound Sterling (GBP) and creates a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. The markets slashed the possibility of a BoE rate cut in June to just 18%, down from 50% on Tuesday.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.272
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.2709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2569
|Daily SMA50
|1.2584
|Daily SMA100
|1.2633
|Daily SMA200
|1.2541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2727
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2686
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2712
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2509
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2709
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2748
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
