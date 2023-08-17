- GBP/USD marks a three-day uptrend, gaining 0.14%, trading at 1.2740 within a range of 1.2702/1.2787.
- UK data this week, including unemployment and inflation figures, bolster GBP/USD, hinting at a potential BoE rate hike.
- US data: Initial Jobless Claims at 239K, better than expected; Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for August shows improvement.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) prolongs its uptrend to three straight days, as seen by the GBP/USD gaining 0.14%, despite market sentiment shifting sour due to global bond yields edging higher. Expectations that central banks would keep borrowing costs higher for longer are taking their toll on equities. The GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2740 after seesawing within a low and high of 1.2702/1.2787.
Pound Sterling rides on positive UK data, while US Treasury bond yields cap the pair's gains
Current week data has bolstered the GBP/USD pair, though it remains capped by high US Treasury bond yields. Even though the UK’s Unemployment Rate edged above the 4% forecast at 4.2%, the wage jump increased the chances of a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike. Wednesday’s data further reinforced that, as UK inflation decelerated as expected to 6.8% YoY, core inflation exceeded forecasts of 6.8%, rising to 6.9%. Consequently, the GBP/USD advanced.
Across the pond, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that last week’s unemployment claims rose to 239K, below estimates of 240K, still portraying a robust labor market. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed revealed its Manufacturing Index for August came at 12, improving above the -10 contraction expected by analysts.
On Wednesday, the Fed released its July meeting minutes which showed Fed members still see upside risks on inflation, suggesting that further tightening would be needed. However, they would take into account upcoming data for the following meetings. Of note, Fed officials have expressed the need to stop hiking rates, led by some regional Fed Presidents, like Bostic, Goolsbee, Harker, and Barkin.
Following Wednesday’s data release, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model portrays the US Q3 2023 GDP at around 5.8%, up from 4.1% on August 8. Given those developments, the swaps market has shown increased chances for a Federal Reserve 25 bps rate hike at the upcoming November meeting.
Sterling is trading slightly higher near $1.2750 but remains on track to test the late June low near $1.2590
What to watch?
The US economic docket is empty, while the UK would reveal the Gfk Consumer Confidence alongside Retail Sales for July.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD daily chart portrays the pair bottomed around 1.2620 and remains tilted to the upside but capped by technical indicators. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair remained below a downslope resistance trendline and tested the 50-day Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2782, two levels aggressively defended by sellers. If GBP/USD fails to conquer 1.2800, the path of least resistance could push the price towards the low of the week at 1.2620. Otherwise, if GBP/USD reclaims the 50-DMA, the 1.2800 would be up for grabs.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2746
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2778
|Daily SMA50
|1.2781
|Daily SMA100
|1.2621
|Daily SMA200
|1.2369
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2687
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2819
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2666
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870 Premium
EUR/USD bottomed recently at 1.0856, marking the lowest level since July 6. The pair maintains a bearish bias as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields and risk aversion in the market. There are no top-tier data releases scheduled for Friday. Market attention is shifting towards the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2725 area after touching its highest level in a week above 1.2780. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day allows the US Dollar to find demand as a safer asset.
Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight Premium
Gold trades at its lowest since last March, pressuring the $1,890 area as the dismal market mood prevails. Market players turned risk-averse after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled the Minutes of its August meeting, expressing concerns about the inflation risks and leaving the door open for additional rate hikes if needed.
XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible
For those who read this week’s Weekly Market Insight, you may recall that the post highlighted that XRP/USD was potentially eyeing lower levels.
COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval
COIN stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday. Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.