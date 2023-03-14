GBP/USD extends downside to near 1.2150 ahead of UK Employment and US Inflation

- GBP/USD has corrected further to near 1.2150 as the safe-haven appeal improves.
- The street is expecting Fed chair Jerome Powell to look for a smaller rate hike or halt the rate-tightening spell.
- a higher jobless rate and lower employment bills figure would delight the BoE.
The GBP/USD pair has stretched its correction to near 1.2150 in the Asian session. The corrective move from the round-level resistance of 1.2200 has extended as anxiety among investors is soaring ahead of the release of the United Kingdom labor market data and United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.
S&P500 futures have added more gains as investors are digesting the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVC), portraying an increase in the risk appetite specifically for equities. Maintenance of caution is highly advised as investors have cut their exposure to lenders from New York to Japan dramatically. Bloomberg reported that the combined market capitalization of the Morgan Stanley Composite Index (MSCI) World Financials Index and MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Financials Index has dropped about $465 billion in three days.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to stretch its recovery towards 104.00 as the SVB collapse has limited the odds of higher rates announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The street is expecting Fed chair Jerome Powell to look for a smaller rate hike or halt the rate-tightening spell. Meanwhile, the alpha offered on the 10-year US Treasury yields has rebounded further to 3.57%.
Investors are awaiting the release of the US inflation, which could be a major trigger for the USD Index. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect “Core CPI inflation to remain steady at 0.4% MoM in February, causing the YoY reading to tick down to 5.5%. Energy and food prices are likely to moderate, with headline inflation also coming in at 0.4% MoM. A reading in-line with our expectations would be uncomfortably high for the Fed, but still consistent with gradual disinflation this year.”
On the Pound Sterling front, the release of the UK Employment data will be of significant importance. As per the consensus, the Claimant Count Change (Feb) will drop by 12.4K, lower than the former release of 12.9K. Three-month Unemployment Rate is expected to increase to 3.8% from the prior release of 3.7%.
The major catalyst would be the Average Earnings data, which is expected to decline to 5.7% vs. the prior release of 5.9%. A slowdown in employment bills and a higher jobless rate would decelerate the pace of galloping inflation, which might delight Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey and other policymakers.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2154
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2183
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2016
|Daily SMA50
|1.2131
|Daily SMA100
|1.2026
|Daily SMA200
|1.1899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.22
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2114
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2136
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2412
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slides to near 0.6650 as focus shifts to US inflation
AUD/USD consolidates the biggest daily gains in nine weeks near 0.6650 amid sluggish markets. Traders take a breather following the SVB-infused volatility; US dollar licks its wounds ahead of US CPI. Downbeat Aussie NAB data, China fears also allowed Aussie bulls the much-needed break.
USD/JPY tracks corrective bounce in yields to aim for 134.00 ahead of US inflation data
USD/JPY clings to mild gains around 133.70 as it snaps a three-day downtrend with a bounce off the one-month low marked the previous day. The Yen pair cheers the market’s consolidation of the moves induced by the US actions to tame fears emanating from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank.
Gold drifts lower after making a fresh high at $1,915 for March, with eyes on yields
XAU/USD took a breather after three days of successive rallies. Gold price is slightly down on the day after hitting a fresh monthly high around the $1,915 mark, amidst falling US Treasury bond yields.
Is Bitcoin's safe haven narrative back as US banks start to go belly-up?
The shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank became one of the biggest bank failures in the history of the United States. But the impact of this event was not limited to just the financial sector as the crypto market took a hit as well.
US rate hikes in jeopardy?
Over the past few days, we have seen the second and third largest bank failures in US history. A question remains whether we have seen the last of these failures and what other ripple effects could occur. In the currency markets, the dollar index dropped below 104, reaching a three-week low for the third consecutive session.