GBP/USD extending declines, trying to find a floor near 1.21

- The GBP/USD continues to backslide as the Pound Sterling weakens further against the Greenback.
- US data beats bolstering the USD, UK data-light calendar leaves the GBP to twist in the breeze.
- Back half of the trading week to see US & UK GDP, US PCE on Friday.
The GBP/USD continues to slip around below the 1.2160 cap on Wednesday trading, dipping to a session low of 1.2110 as selling pressure looks to crack the 1.2100 handle heading into the latter half of the trading week.
A late-day rebound for the Pound Sterling (GBP) is seeing the pair stage a mild pullback to 1.2140, but USD strength continues to remain a key driver in broader markets for the day.
GDP, PCE figures to take center stage for the Thursday-Friday split
US Durable Goods Orders broadly beat expectations on Wednesday, printing at 0.2% and clearing the -0.5% forecast. Thursday will bring US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, which markets are forecasting to print steady at 2.1%.
The GBP/USD will see some of the week's highest investor focus with the UK's GDP for the second quarter, which is expected to stay in-line with the previous reading of 0.2%, but Friday's action will likely be overshadowed by the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index.
US PCE inflation is forecast to print steady at 0.2% for the month of August, with the annualized figure slipping from 4.2% to 3.9% for the same period.
GBP/USD technical outlook
The GBP/USD is firmly embedded deep in bearish territory, and the pair is down over 4% in September alone.
The Pound Sterling is steadily trading into six-month lows against the Greenback, and the next significant technical support zone sits at March's low near 1.1800.
Technical indicators are buried deep into oversold territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator at its lowest values on a 14-day rolling timetable since 2022's September declines into 1.0840.
The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently sits north of 1.2400, and the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) has turned down sharply, and is set to make a bearish cross of the longer MA.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2141
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.2159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2447
|Daily SMA50
|1.2631
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2434
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2216
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2425
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2231
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2136
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2199
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.