TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD edges lower to 1.3120 as soft UK CPI boosts BoE easing outlook

  • GBP/USD dips from 1.3154 to 1.3120 as markets brace for the November 26 Autumn Budget risks.
  • UK CPI falls to 3.6% and core CPI to 3.4%, prompting renewed confidence that the BoE will cut rates in December.
  • Traders await Fed minutes and Thursday’s NFP, with September jobs expected at 50K and key US data resuming next week.
GBP/USD edges lower to 1.3120 as soft UK CPI boosts BoE easing outlook
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD edges modestly lower on Wednesday as inflation in the United Kingdom (UK) ticked lower in October, increasing the chance of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in December. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3120 after reaching a peak of 1.3155.

Sterling eases after CPI cools further, boosting expectations for an 85%-probability rate cut ahead of next week’s Autumn Budget

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) dipped from 3.8% to 3.6% YoY in October, as expected. Core CPI slipped from 3.5% to 3.4% YoY, its lowest since March. The Pound Sterling (GBP) dipped as investors grew confident that the BoE may reduce borrowing costs at the December meeting.

The Pound could take a hit next week with the release of the Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn Budget, on November 26.

Money markets had priced in an 85% chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate cut, according to LSE data.

In the US, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended October 18 rose by 232K, triggering no reaction in financial markets. Besides traders waiting for the release of the Fed’s last meeting minutes, they are laser-focused on Thursday's Nonfarm Payrolls figures for September, which are expected to come at 50K, up from August’s 22K print.

The US Census Bureau announced that it would publish the September Retail Sales and Durable Goods Orders next week.

Ahead, Fed officials Governor Stephen Miran and regional Fed Presidents John Williams and Thomas Barkin will cross the wires.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Technically speaking, GBP/USD reached its lowest level in five days, at 1.3092, an indication that the downtrend continues. Momentum is bearish as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

If GBP/USD cracks below 1.3100, the next support would be the last cycle low of 1.3010, hit in early November. Conversely, if buyers clear the 20-day SMA at 1.3173, the next key resistance in play would be 1.3200.

GBP/USD daily chart

Economic Indicator

FOMC Minutes

FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Nov 19, 2025 19:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source: Federal Reserve

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers