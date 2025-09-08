GBP/USD continues to climb ahead of key US inflation data

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation data is due on Tuesday, but the key numbers this week will be Thursday’s CPI inflation update. Investors are expecting a slight easing in core PPI to 3.5% YoY from 3.7%, while traders are hoping that August’s headline CPI print will only rise to 2.9% from 2.7%.

A general lack of United Kingdom (UK) data leaves the US docket in the driver’s seat this week. French Prime Minister Francois Bayou lost a confidence vote within the French Parliament this week; while French politics will have little direct impact on the Pound Sterling (GBP), the general uneasy sentiment that has gripped global politics is no stranger to the UK, and could see elevated risk flight at the drop of a hat.

GBP/USD is taking a fresh run at technical resistance just below the 1.3600 handle, and technical oscillators plus ongoing support from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) are warning that a bullish push could have room to run. However, price action has had a hard time getting back above 1.3600, and could see a fresh swing low if the near-term technical ceiling holds.

GBP/USD rose further on Monday, extending another 0.35% to recapture chart territory north of 1.3550. General market sentiment is banking on an interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next meeting on September 17, thanks to rapidly deflating employment figures in the United States (US). However, the latest batch of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is due this week, and could throw a wrench in interest rate expectations.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.