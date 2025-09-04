GBP/USD consolidates as ADP jobs disappoint, ISM Services PMI tops forecasts

- GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3430 after rebounding from a one-month low on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index steadies above 98.00 following mixed US labor market data.
- US private payrolls increased by 54K in August, below the 65K forecast and sharply lower than July’s revised 106K.
The British Pound (GBP) is treading water against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with GBP/USD struggling to build on Wednesday’s rebound from nearly a one-month. A steady Greenback, supported by mixed US economic data, is leaving buyers cautious amid renewed concerns over the United Kingdom's (UK) fiscal outlook.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3425, hovering near the previous day’s high. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is holding firm near 98.30 after posting losses on Wednesday, as investors digest the latest employment and Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) releases.
The US labor releases painted a mixed picture. The ADP Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 54,000 in August, undershooting expectations of 65,000 and sharply down from July’s revised 106,000, pointing to slower hiring momentum. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims climbed to 237,000 from 229,000, suggesting a modest rise in layoffs. However, on the brighter side, Q2 Nonfarm Productivity was revised higher to 3.3% from 2.4%, while Unit Labor Costs eased to 1.0% versus 1.6% expected, indicating cooling wage pressures.
Fresh PMI data, however, painted a stronger services outlook. The S&P Global Composite PMI slipped to 54.6 from 55.4, but the ISM Services PMI rose to 52, beating forecasts of 51 and marking an improvement from 50.1 in July. Subcomponents showed New Orders accelerating to 56, while Employment softened to 46.5 and Prices Paid held elevated at 69.2, suggesting resilient demand but a cooling labor market.
In the UK, concerns over fiscal credibility continue to cast a shadow over the Sterling. Long-dated gilt yields eased on Thursday after spiking to their highest levels since 1998 earlier this week, with the 30-year yield falling back to around 5.6% and the 10-year retreating toward 4.7%. Despite the pullback, yields remain historically elevated, reflecting investor unease about rising borrowing costs and the government’s fiscal position. Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has downplayed the moves as part of a broader global bond sell-off but acknowledged uncertainty around the pace of monetary policy easing.
Looking ahead, attention turns to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which will be key in determining whether markets push expectations beyond the already fully priced 25 basis point cut at the September 16-17 Fed meeting. Softer jobs numbers could open the door to speculation of a larger move, while stronger hiring would likely give the dollar fresh support. In the UK, Retail Sales and fiscal developments remain central to Sterling’s outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
