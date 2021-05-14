GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.4065-70 area, US Retail Sales awaited

- Renewed USD selling bias assisted GBP/USD to regain positive traction on Friday.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields continued to undermine the USD.
- Investors look forward to the US Retail Sales data for a fresh directional impetus.
The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.4070-65 region, up over 0.10% for the day.
The pair regained positive traction on Friday and built on the overnight bounce from the key 1.4000 psychological mark amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Despite signs of rising inflation in the US, the Fed's stubbornly dovish stance failed to assist the USD to capitalize on this week's solid rebound from the lowest level since February 25.
The Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that weak job growth and strong inflation in April had not changed the central bank's plan to maintain a loose monetary policy. Adding to this, the Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that the Fed would not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time or excessively high inflation.
Investors now seem convinced that the incoming positive economic data is unlikely to prompt an immediate shift in the Fed's stubbornly dovish stance. This was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the USD. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the equity markets further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the British pound remained well supported by the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic. The combination of factors extended some support to the GBP/USD pair, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction. Market participants now seemed to wait for fresh clues from Friday's release of the US Retail Sales figures.
The data will be closely scrutinized for guidance on whether the upward pressure on prices will persist and influence the Fed rate expectations. This, along with the US bond yields, will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4066
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.4052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3942
|Daily SMA50
|1.3871
|Daily SMA100
|1.3809
|Daily SMA200
|1.347
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4078
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.394
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4085
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4118
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4157
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 ahead of critical US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is edging higher, trading above 1.21 as the market mood improves. US Retail Sales and also Consumer Sentiment figures are set to show an ongoing recovery in the US. The Mid-East conflict and virus headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.4050 despite virus variant fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening.
XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.