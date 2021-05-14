GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.4065-70 area, US Retail Sales awaited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Renewed USD selling bias assisted GBP/USD to regain positive traction on Friday.
  • Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields continued to undermine the USD.
  • Investors look forward to the US Retail Sales data for a fresh directional impetus.

The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying. The pair was last seen hovering around the 1.4070-65 region, up over 0.10% for the day.

The pair regained positive traction on Friday and built on the overnight bounce from the key 1.4000 psychological mark amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Despite signs of rising inflation in the US, the Fed's stubbornly dovish stance failed to assist the USD to capitalize on this week's solid rebound from the lowest level since February 25.

The Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that weak job growth and strong inflation in April had not changed the central bank's plan to maintain a loose monetary policy. Adding to this, the Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that the Fed would not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time or excessively high inflation.

Investors now seem convinced that the incoming positive economic data is unlikely to prompt an immediate shift in the Fed's stubbornly dovish stance. This was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the USD. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the equity markets further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

On the other hand, the British pound remained well supported by the optimistic outlook for the UK economic recovery from the pandemic. The combination of factors extended some support to the GBP/USD pair, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction. Market participants now seemed to wait for fresh clues from Friday's release of the US Retail Sales figures.

The data will be closely scrutinized for guidance on whether the upward pressure on prices will persist and influence the Fed rate expectations. This, along with the US bond yields, will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4066
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.4052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3942
Daily SMA50 1.3871
Daily SMA100 1.3809
Daily SMA200 1.347
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4078
Previous Daily Low 1.4006
Previous Weekly High 1.4006
Previous Weekly Low 1.3801
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4033
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.405
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4012
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3973
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.394
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4085
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4157

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

