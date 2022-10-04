- GBP/USD gains traction for the sixth straight day and climbs to a two-week high.
- The UK government’s U-turn on scraping higher tax rates continues to lift sterling.
- The USD extends its recent sharp retracement slide and offers additional support.
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.1280 region and turns positive for the sixth successive day on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a two-week high, back above the 1.1400 mark during the early European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
The UK government's U-turn to reverse a controversial tax cut plan announced in its mini-budget last week continues to underpin the British pound. The US dollar, on the other hand, extends its recent sharp pullback from a two-decade high amid the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields and offers additional support to the GBP/USD pair.
The Bank of England reaffirmed its willingness to buy up to £5 billion of long-dated gilts and dragged the US Treasury bond yields further away from a multi-year top touched last week. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood - as depicted by a strong rally across the global equity markets - is seen as another factor weighing on the safe-haven buck.
With the latest leg up, the GBP/USD pair confirms a breakout through a nearly two-month-old descending trend-line resistance. This might have already set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery from an all-time low touched last Monday. In the absence of any macro data from the UK, spot prices remain at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket - featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data. This, along with speeches by FOMC members, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1402
|Today Daily Change
|0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1.1324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1293
|Daily SMA50
|1.1688
|Daily SMA100
|1.1968
|Daily SMA200
|1.2583
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1335
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0339
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.124
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1181
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1162
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0999
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1659
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 0.9900 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is extending gains towards 0.9900, benefiting from a broadly weaker US dollar and a better market mood. Disappointing US ISM Manufacturing PMI weighed down on the dollar. Eurozone PPI, Fedspeak and Lagarde eyed.
GBP/USD firms up above 1.1300 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is rising back above 1.1300, as the recovery gains momentum amid risk flows and a broad-based US dollar weakness. GBP bulls continue to draw support from the UK government’s U-turn on the higher tax rate cut.
Gold: Has the tide turned against XAU/USD bears?
Gold is contemplating the next leg higher after Monday’s staggering rally. The US dollar remains vulnerable amid risk flows and weaker Treasury yields. Gold could see more gains as the critical 21 DMA is reclaimed and RSI flips bullish.
Ethereum price needs to overcome this hurdle to reach $1,500
Ethereum price shows a lack of directional bias as it consolidates in a tight range. This development could change quickly as Bitcoin bulls seem to be back and could propel ETH out of the ongoing range tightening.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Poor sentiment leads to new lows, but is October set up for a bear market rally?
It was an incredible week in financial markets, which is something we seem to be saying every week lately. This one truly was,however, due to the sudden risk of a mini-Lehman event in the UK spreading havoc across global markets.