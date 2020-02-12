GBP/USD Asia Price Forecast: Pound off 2020 lows, trades near 1.2950 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is reversing from 2020 lows as the market printed a descending wedge. 
  • The levels to beat for bulls is the 1.2995 level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
After the October and December bull-market, the pound is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is retracing back up after the market printed a descending wedge pattern. Bulls could try to defend the 1.2954 and 1.2914 support levels as the market is regaining some bullish momentum. However, buyers should try to beat the 1.2995 level in order to reach the 1.3035 and 1.3089 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2995, 1.3035, 1.3089
Support: 1.2954, 1.2914, 1.2887 
   
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.05
Today Daily Change 0.28
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 98.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.92
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97.86
Daily SMA200 97.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.96
Previous Daily Low 98.71
Previous Weekly High 98.71
Previous Weekly Low 97.44
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.17

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

