GBP/USD: Any advance is likely to be limited to a test of 1.3545 – UOB Group

There is room for Pound Sterling (GBP) to rebound further, but any advance is likely to be limited to a test of 1.3545. In the longer run, GBP is likely to trade in a range between 1.3395 and 1.3575, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
GBP is likely to trade in a range
24-HOUR VIEW: "The following are excerpts from our update yesterday: 'The current price movements still appear to be part of a range-trading phase. Today, we expect GBP to trade between 1.3450 and 1.3505.' We did not anticipate the spike in volatility, as GBP first fell sharply to 1.3417 before rebounding swiftly to a high of 1.3501. While there is room for GBP to rebound further, given that conditions are approaching overbought levels, any advance is likely to be limited to a test of 1.3545. The major resistance at 1.3575 is unlikely to come into view. Support is at 1.3475; a breach of 1.3450 would indicate GBP is not rebounding further."
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "GBP soared last Friday. In our most recent narrative from Monday (25 Aug, spot at 1.3515), we indicated that 'while further GBP strength is not ruled out, it is currently unclear if there is enough momentum for it to reach 1.3595.' We also indicated that 'if GBP breaks below 1.3425, it would mean that it is likely to trade within a range instead of strengthening.' Yesterday, GBP dropped below 1.3425 and reached a low of 1.3417 before rebounding. Upward momentum has faded, and from here, we expect GBP to trade in a range between 1.3395 and 1.3575."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts some consolidation below 1.1700
EUR/USD trades on a positive foot on Thursday, now moving within a sideline pattern around 1.1660-1.1670 amid a persistent downward trend in the US Dollar. Meanwhile, upbeat results from the US docket fail to ignite some reaction in the Greenback, while investors focusing on the upcoming US PCE data.
GBP/USD extends its gains past 1.3500 on USD selling
GBP/USD now manages to pick up some pace and leave behind the 1.3500 barrier on Thursday, always on the back of the intense offered stance on the Greenback. In addition, the widespread upbeat tone in the risk complex props up the move higher in the British pound.
Gold advances at over one-month high
Gold extends its march north, hitting fresh multi-week tops near the $3,415 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The yellow metal advances further on the back of the softer note in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the board, and rising bets of a rate cut by the Fed next month.
DOGE and SHIB rebound as bullish sentiment creeps back in
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are showing signs of resilience after a recent pullback, with both meme coins rebounding from key support levels. DOGE trades above $0.223 while SHIB steadies above $0.000011 at the time of writing on Thursday.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.