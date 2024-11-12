Scope for GBP to drop to 1.2835; given the oversold conditions, the major support at 1.2800 is unlikely to come under threat. In the longer run, slight buildup in momentum indicates GBP is likely to edge lower; the 1.2800 level is expected to provide significant support, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.
GBP is likely to edge lower
24-HOUR VIEW: “Last Friday, GBP fell to a low of 1.2885. Yesterday (Monday), when GBP was at 1.2910 yesterday, we highlighted that ‘there is room for GBP to dip below the 1.2885 low before a more sustained rebound is likely.’ We added, ‘the major support at 1.2850 is unlikely to come under threat.’ While our view was validated as GBP fell to a low of 1.2858, there is no sign of a rebound just yet. Today, there is scope for GBP to drop to 1.2835. Given the oversold conditions, the major support at 1.2800 is unlikely to come under threat. On the upside, should GBP break above 1.2910 (minor resistance is sat 1.2890), it would suggest that the weakness in GBP has stabilised.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Friday (08 Nov, spot at 1.2980), we highlighted that, ‘the recent buildup in downward momentum has faded, and the outlook is unclear.’ We expected GBP to ‘trade in a range between 1.2850 and 1.3055.’ Yesterday, GBP dropped to a low of 1.2858. There has been a slight buildup in downward momentum. From here, GBP is likely to edge lower, but the 1.2800 level is expected to provide significant support. To maintain the buildup in momentum, GBP remain below 1.2975”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 on unabated US Dollar demand
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600, extending its decline for a third consecutive day early Tuesday. The pair remains undermined by tariffs threat likely under US President-elect Donald Trump and on increased bets for ECB rate cuts. Germany's ZEW survey and Fedsepak are awaited.
GBP/USD falls further to test 1.2800 after UK employment data
GBP/USD intensifies its downside momentum, attacking 1.2800 after the UK labor data showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate jumped to 4.3% in quarter to September versus a 4.1% print expected. The losses could be capped by hot wage inflation. Focus shifts to Fedspeak amid sustained US Dollar strength.
Gold price slides below $2,600 for the first time since September 20 on stronger USD
Gold price continues losing ground through the first half of the European session on Tuesday and slips below the $2,600 mark for the first time since September 20. Investors continue to pile into the so-called Trump trade, which lifts the US Dollar to over a four-month peak.
BNB Price Forecast: Bullish technical pattern validated, eyes all-time high
Binance Coin trades slightly down on Tuesday after breaking above an ascending triangle formation on the weekly chart, following a 12.5% rally last week. The technical outlook suggests a bullish breakout pattern and continuation of the rally, with a target set for a new all-time high of $825.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.