Pound Sterling (GBP) showed little reaction to the UK’s August CPI release, which broadly matched expectations, though persistently elevated core and services inflation highlight slow disinflation and reinforce stagflation risks, BBH FX analysts report.
UK inflation matches BOE projections in August
"GBP ignored the UK August CPI report. Headline CPI matched consensus and Bank of England projection at 3.8% y/y for a second consecutive month. Core CPI was also in line with consensus at 3.6% y/y vs. 3.8% in July, while services CPI inflation eased more than anticipated to 4.7% y/y (consensus and BOE: 4.8%) vs. 5.0% in July."
"Regardless, disinflationary progress remains slow. Core inflation has been above the 2% target for four years now and services inflation has averaged 4.9% y/y in the last year. Bottom line: the UK economy is skirting with stagflation which can further undermine GBP vs. EUR."
EUR/USD holds its retreat near 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday. A cautious market mood and a rebound in the US Dollar weigh on the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical Federal Reserve policy announcements.
GBP/USD recovers losses to near 1.3650 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling fails to find any inspiration from mostly in-line with estimates UK CPI inflation data for August. Meanwhile, the US Dollar sees a profit-taking bounce ahead of the all-important Fed policy outcome.
Gold retreats further from the all-time peak, above the $3,700 mark touched the previous day, and drops to a fresh daily low during the early part of the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stages a modest bounce from its lowest level since early July amid some repositioning trade ahead of the pivotal FOMC decision, and exerts some pressure on the precious metal.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely anticipated to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, taking it to 2.50% after three consecutive ‘on hold’ decisions. The chances of the BoC resuming its easing cycle have increased due to weak growth, a soft labour market, and relatively controlled inflation.
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
