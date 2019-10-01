GBP/JPY technical analysis: Intraday bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders

- The cross regains some traction on slightly better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI.
- A sustained move above 100-hour SMA support prospects for additional intraday gains.
A combination of supporting factors helped the GBP/JPY cross to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and climb to near one-week tops during the early European session. The British Pound picked up some pace following the release of slightly better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI. Adding to this, the prevalent risk-on mood continued weighing on the Japanese Yen's perceived safe-haven status and remained supportive.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the intraday uptick and the cross once again failed to find acceptance above 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 135.75-132.31 recent leg down. Meanwhile, the fact that the cross has moved back above 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, the intraday bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Moreover, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining positive traction and also recovered from the bearish territory on 4-hourly/daily charts, adding credence to the constructive set-up. Hence, any dips back below the 133.00 handle might be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions for an eventual move towards testing the 133.60-65 confluence barrier - comprising of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|132.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.07
|Daily SMA50
|131.32
|Daily SMA100
|134.23
|Daily SMA200
|139.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.34
|Previous Daily Low
|132.46
|Previous Weekly High
|134.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.31
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.18
