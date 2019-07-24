GBP/JPY technical analysis: Holds steady near 200-hour EMA, bulls await a sustained move beyond 135.00 mark

- The GBP/JPY cross rallied over 70-pips from intraday lows and is now looking to extend the momentum further beyond 200-hour EMA.
- Technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for an extension of the intraday positive move.
However, given that the cross has repeatedly failed to find acceptance above the mentioned barrier, traders are likely to wait for a strong follow-through buying beyond the key 135.00 psychological mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with the positive momentum and are far from signalling that a near-term bottom is already in place, warranting caution for bullish traders amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit and reviving safe-haven demand.
Having said that, a sustained move beyond the mentioned handle might prompt some aggressive short-covering move and accelerate the recovery further towards 135.40 intermediate resistance before the cross eventually aims towards reclaiming the 136.00 round figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near mid-134.00s, below which the cross might turn vulnerable to slide back towards testing sub-134.00 level - multi-month lows support set last Thursday, en-route the next major support near the 133.50-40 region.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.85
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|134.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.57
|Daily SMA50
|137
|Daily SMA100
|141.21
|Daily SMA200
|142.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.99
|Previous Daily Low
|134.31
|Previous Weekly High
|135.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.85
|Previous Monthly High
|138.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
