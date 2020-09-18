GBP/JPY slips below mid-135.00s, fresh session lows amid notable JPY demand

- GBP/JPY failed to capitalize on the overnight bounce and met with some fresh supply on Friday.
- A strong pickup in demand for the safe-haven JPY was seen as a key factor exerting pressure.
- The GBP consolidated the previous day’s volatile swings and did little to influence the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross edged lower during the first half of the European trading session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, just below mid-135.00s.
The cross failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound of nearly 150 pips from the vicinity of mid-134.00s, or eight-week lows and started retreated from the 136.15-20 supply zone. The downtick was sponsored by a pickup in demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen amid a softer risk tone around the global equity markets.
Concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery and dented investors' appetite for riskier assets. The JPY was further supported by the Bank of Japan's less gloomy view on the economy following the latest monetary policy update on Thursday.
On the other hand, the British pound lacked any firm directional bias and was seen consolidating the previous day's volatile price moves. The BoE discussed implementing negative interest rates at the September policy meeting on Thursday. The negative factor was offset by some optimistic Brexit-related comments by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying that a trade deal between the EU and the UK is still possible.
From a technical perspective, the overnight slide confirmed a near-term bearish break through a one-week-old trading range. This coupled with the pair's inability to gain any meaningful traction supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a subsequent fall back below the key 135.00 psychological mark, en-route the overnight swing low, around the 134.55 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|135.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.82
|Daily SMA50
|137.88
|Daily SMA100
|135.7
|Daily SMA200
|137.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.22
|Previous Daily Low
|134.58
|Previous Weekly High
|141.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.