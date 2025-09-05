GBP/JPY pulls back below 199.50 despite bright UK consumption figures

The Retail Sales ex-fuel data, released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the volume of sales of goods by retailers in Great Britain directly to end customers excluding automotive fuel. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the MoM reading comparing sales volumes in the reference month with the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

The Retail Sales data, released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the volume of sales of goods by retailers in Great Britain directly to end customers. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the MoM reading comparing sales volumes in the reference month with the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

To the downside, the pair has been trading above a short-term ascending trendline, which now lies around 199.05. Below here, the September 3 and 2 lows at 198.50 and 198.35, respectively, might provide some support ahead of the range floor, at 197.90 (August 20 and 29 lows).

The broader picture shows the pair trading in a choppy and volatile manner within a 200-pip range below the 200.00 round level. The immediate bias remains positive, but RSI and MACD indicators in 4-hour charts show a weakening upside momentum as the pair approaches the mentioned level. Immediate resistance is at Thursday’s high, around 199.80. Further up, the 200.30 area capped upside attempts on August 13 and 18, as well as on September 2. If that level is broken, the next bullish target is the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement of the mid-August reversal, at 200.95.

The British Pound has pulled back from intra-day highs around 199.70 against the Japanese Yen, returning to levels right below 199.50despite the stronger-than-expected UK Retail Sales figures released earlier on the day. Retail Consumption rose at a 0.6% pace in the UK in August, according to data released by the National Statistics, beating expectations of a 0.2% growth, while July’s reading was revised down to 0.3% from the previously estimated 0.9% reading. Excluding fuel, sales of all other products rose 0.5%, also above the market consensus of a 0.4% increase.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.