GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Remains on the way up to 153.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY stays mildly bid near intraday top, inside weekly rising channel.
  • Channel resistance, 200-SMA offers a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
  • Further gains envisioned on clear break of monthly descending trend line.

GBP/JPY remains on the front foot around 152.50, up 0.08% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cross-currency pair picks up bids inside a one-week-old ascending trend channel formation amid firmer RSI.

Even so, a convergence of the stated channel’s resistance line and 200-DMA, around 153.00, will challenge the pair’s further upside. Also acting as a barrier to the additional rise will be the RSI line as it inches closer to the overbought region.

If at all the quote successfully cross the 153.00 threshold, the mud-July top surrounding 153.50 and the monthly high surrounding 154.10 will be in focus.

Alternatively, pullback moves may levitate around a descending trend line from June 23, close to 152.10, a break of which will highlight the 152.00 round figure and the stated channel’s support line near 151.80 for the GBP/JPY bears to watch.

Should the pair sellers manage to conquer the 151.80 support, a downward trend to the early July’s swing low near 150.65 can’t be ruled out.

GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart.

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 152.45
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 152.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 152.26
Daily SMA50 153.62
Daily SMA100 152.57
Daily SMA200 146.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 152.62
Previous Daily Low 151.58
Previous Weekly High 152.16
Previous Weekly Low 148.46
Previous Monthly High 155.94
Previous Monthly Low 151.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 151.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 152.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 151.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 151.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 150.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 152.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 153.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.87

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed

EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed

EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3900 as USD weakens

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3900 as USD weakens

GBP/USD extends the previous two day’s gains in Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair trades in a very narrow trade band and awaits for confirmation. US dollar trades below 93.00 ahead of the FOMC meeting. The sterling gains on the sharp decline in coronavirus infections.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed

EUR/USD: Bulls knock the door ahead of Fed

EUR/USD struggles to extend two-day uptrend, sidelined of late. The major currency pair rose for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while confirming the falling wedge bullish formation on the daily chart.

EUR/USD News

Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%

Three reasons why Cardano could rally 60%

Cardano price triggers a large symmetrical triangle pattern with yesterday’s close above the upper trend line. ADA/BTC is nearing a critical support level with the intra-day Relative Strength Indexes (RSI) flashing a bullish momentum divergence.

Read more

Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma

Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: The horns of a inflation dilemma

No change in rate policy or bond purchases expected. US economy appears to be slowing under labor, supply chain shortages. Treasury curve has flattened, inflation has jumped since the June 16 FOMC. Dollar has gained against most majors since mid-June.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures