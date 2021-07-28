GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Remains on the way up to 153.00

- GBP/JPY stays mildly bid near intraday top, inside weekly rising channel.
- Channel resistance, 200-SMA offers a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
- Further gains envisioned on clear break of monthly descending trend line.
GBP/JPY remains on the front foot around 152.50, up 0.08% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cross-currency pair picks up bids inside a one-week-old ascending trend channel formation amid firmer RSI.
Even so, a convergence of the stated channel’s resistance line and 200-DMA, around 153.00, will challenge the pair’s further upside. Also acting as a barrier to the additional rise will be the RSI line as it inches closer to the overbought region.
If at all the quote successfully cross the 153.00 threshold, the mud-July top surrounding 153.50 and the monthly high surrounding 154.10 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves may levitate around a descending trend line from June 23, close to 152.10, a break of which will highlight the 152.00 round figure and the stated channel’s support line near 151.80 for the GBP/JPY bears to watch.
Should the pair sellers manage to conquer the 151.80 support, a downward trend to the early July’s swing low near 150.65 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart.
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|152.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.26
|Daily SMA50
|153.62
|Daily SMA100
|152.57
|Daily SMA200
|146.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.62
|Previous Daily Low
|151.58
|Previous Weekly High
|152.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.46
|Previous Monthly High
|155.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
