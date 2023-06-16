GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Jumps to fresh high since December 2015 as BoJ’s Ueda tames inflation woes

- GBP/JPY rises for the fourth consecutive day to refresh multi-month high after BoJ Governor Ueda’s speech.
- BoJ’s Ueda defends easy-money policy by citing hopes of easing inflation.
- RSI conditions, multiple upside hurdles around mid-180.00s prod buyers.
- Bears have a long and bumpy road to take entry into the bar.
GBP/JPY bulls cheer dovish comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda by leaping to a fresh high since December 2015, up 0.55% intraday around 180.40 during early Friday morning in London.
That said, the BoJ kept the short-term interest rate target at -0.1% while directing 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields with the band of +/-0.50% earlier in the day by expecting softer inflation pressure to arrive. To defend the view, BoJ’s Ueda recently said, “More time will be needed to meet the central bank’s 2% inflation target.”
Also read: BoJ’s Ueda: More time needed to meet BoJ’s 2% inflation target
Although the BoJ-inspired rally has fewer fundamental hurdles, the technical details suggest a pullback in the GBP/JPY price amid the overbought RSI (14) line, as well as the quote’s battle with the horizontal area comprising levels marked in September-October 2015, near 180.40-80.
Even if the quote rises past 180.80, the 181.00 round figure and 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of its moves from September 2020 to December 2022, near 186.30 and the 190.00 round figure will challenge the GBP/JPY bulls.
Meanwhile, the GBP/JPY pair’s failure to provide a weekly closing beyond 180.80 can trigger a pullback toward the 180.00 round figure and then to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of around 179.50.
Above all, the GBP/JPY buyers remain hopeful unless witnessing the weekly close below the previous resistance line from April 2022, near 176.20 by the press time.
GBP/JPY: Weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|180.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55%
|Today daily open
|179.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|174.13
|Daily SMA50
|170.67
|Daily SMA100
|166.2
|Daily SMA200
|165.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|179.4
|Previous Daily Low
|177.26
|Previous Weekly High
|175.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|172.67
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|178.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|178.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|177.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|176.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|175.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|180.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|180.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|182.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
