GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Faces pullback as rising wedge emerges despite bullish indicators

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • Despite technical indicators predicting further upside, GBP/JPY sees consecutive negative sessions; it currently trades at 173.44.
  • Potential pullback looms, with immediate support at the Tenkan-Sen line of 173.43 and further at 173.00.
  • For bullish continuation, GBP/JPY needs to claim the 174.00 mark.

GBP/JPY registers back-to-back negative sessions, sponsored by risk aversion; though technical indicators suggest further upside, price action means the rally is losing steam. As the Asian session begins, the GBP/JPY trades at 173.44, up a minuscule 0.01%.

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

The GBP/JPY is upward biased thought; it could be subject to a pullback, as the GBP/JPY is forming a rising wedge. On the downside, prices remain capped by the Tenkan-Sen line at 173.43, which would act as immediate support, but with a decisive break below the latter, the GBP/JPY could dive towards the 173.00 figure. The following support would be the May 2 high at 172.33, followed by the Kijun-Sen line at 171.26.

The GBP/JPY must claim the 174.00 mark for a bullish continuation. A breach of the latter will expose the YTD high at 174.68, with buyers eyeing 2016 high at 177.37.

GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart

GBP/JPY Daily chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 173.43
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 173.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 171.96
Daily SMA50 168.75
Daily SMA100 164.95
Daily SMA200 164.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 174.38
Previous Daily Low 172.85
Previous Weekly High 174.68
Previous Weekly Low 172.53
Previous Monthly High 174.28
Previous Monthly Low 167.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 173.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 173.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 172.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 172.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 171.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 174.4
Daily Pivot Point R2 175.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 175.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

