TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/JPY holds steady above 203.00, remains close to two-week high ahead of UK data dump

  • GBP/JPY trades with a mild negative bias as the JPY bears turn cautious amid intervention fears.
  • The UK’s fiscal concerns and BoE rate cut bets contribute to the GBP’s relative underperformance.
  • The BoJ rate hike uncertainty and a positive risk tone keep a lid on any further gains for the JPY.
GBP/JPY holds steady above 203.00, remains close to two-week high ahead of UK data dump
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross edges lower during the Asian session on Thursday and moves further away from an over two-week high, around the 203.55-203.60 region, touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and recover a few pips from sub-203.00 levels, or the daily low.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some buyers following Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's comments, saying that the underlying inflation is gradually accelerating toward the 2% goal. Adding to this, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama's warning on currency movements fuels speculation fears and turns out to be another factor undermining the JPY, which, in turn, is seen exerting some pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.

Traders, however, remain uncertain about the BoJ's policy tightening plan amid Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's pro-stimulus stance and her preference for interest rates to stay low. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment across the global financial markets, keeps a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the safe-haven JPY and offers some support to the GBP/JPY cross, warranting caution for bearish traders.

Meanwhile, the British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance on the back of bets for a Bank of England (BoE) interest rate cut next month. Apart from this, concerns about the UK's fiscal situation favor the GBP bears, which, in turn, should cap the upside for the GBP/JPY cross. Traders now look forward to the UK data dump, including the Preliminary Q3 GDP growth figures, for short-term opportunities.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (MoM)

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Thu Nov 13, 2025 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 0%

Previous: 0.1%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD extends the monthly recovery past 1.1600

EUR/USD advances for the third straight day on Thursday, hitting fresh tops around 1.1650, always on the back of the steady pullback in the US Dollar and rising optimism following the end of the 43-day US government shutdown. Moving forward, investors are expected to shift their attention to Friday’s release of flash Q3 GDP figures in the euro area.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3200, USD bounces a tad

GBP/USD faces some tepid selling interest and returns to the sub-1.3200 region on Thursday. In the meantime, Cable’s solid performance comes in response to the intense weakness hurting the Greenback amid a broad-based improvement in the risk-associated space.

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold loses the grip, drops to $4,150

Gold couldn’t hang on to its earlier push to three-week highs and has slipped back toward the $4,150 area per troy ounce late in Thursday’s NA session. The pullback comes even as the US Dollar stays on the back foot, but the uptick in US Treasury yields is clearly putting some pressure on the precious metal.

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome, Velodrome tokens plunge 20% following merger unveil

Aerodrome (AERO) and Velodrome (VELO) tokens both decline by 20% on Thursday following their parent organization Dromos Labs' announcement that it will merge both platforms through the launch of a new unified liquidity trading platform.

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

The Bank of Japan once again finds itself walking a tightrope between political pressure, economic data, and market expectations. With interest rates still anchored at 0.5%, speculation is growing over when Governor Ueda will pull the trigger on the next hike.

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers