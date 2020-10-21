GBP/JPY eases from tops, still well bid around 136.80-85 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The incoming Brexit headlines continue to influence the GBP price dynamics.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.

The buying interest around the British pound picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the GBP/JPY cross to the top end of its weekly range, around the 137.20 region.

Having found acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, the cross traded with a positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The intraday uptick got a strong lift following the EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier's comments, saying that a Brexit agreement is within reach.

Barnier also showed readiness to discuss all subjects based on the legal text and raised prospects for the resumption of Brexit talks. It is worth recalling that the recent trade talks between the UK and the EU had stalled amid disagreements over fishing access and competition issues.

Separately, Maroš Šefčovič, the EU vice president of interinstitutional relations, said that there is no time to lose and the goal is still to reach a deal. This, in turn, prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the sterling and lifted the GBP/JPY cross back above the 137.00 mark.

Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment – amid optimism about additional US fiscal stimulus measures – undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and remained supportive. However, Barnier's remarks that there will be no trade deal without a fair solution for fisheries capped gains.

This, coupled with the imposition of fresh lockdown measures to curb the second wave of the coronavirus infection in the UK, further collaborated towards capping gains. The GBP/JPY cross continued with its struggle to break through the 137.20-25 supply zone, warranting some caution for bullish traders and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. 

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 136.86
Today Daily Change 0.26
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 136.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.23
Daily SMA50 137.59
Daily SMA100 136.58
Daily SMA200 136.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.03
Previous Daily Low 136.33
Previous Weekly High 137.86
Previous Weekly Low 135.4
Previous Monthly High 142.72
Previous Monthly Low 133.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 136.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 136.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 136.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 135.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 135.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 136.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 137.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 137.68

 

 

