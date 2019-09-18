GBP: Carney’s future in focus ahead of BoE meeting – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank explained the Pound continues to benefit from hopes about a last minutes Brexit deal and another Article 50 extension. They expect the Bank of England to keep policy unchanged on Thursday.
Key Quotes:
“The pound continues to trade on a firmer footing in the near-term with cable and GBP/JPY testing technical resistance at the 1.2500 and 135.00 levels respectively. The pound continues to benefit from building optimism over the potential for a last minute Brexit deal and more likely a short Article 50 extension which have both helped ease more immediate No Deal Brexit risks.”
“The FT has also reported today that Mark Carney maybe asked to extend his term as BoE Governor again if the UK’s exit from the EU is delayed. The prospect of election in the coming months is making the imminent naming of a successor less and less likely, meaning that the Governor Carney could be asked to extend his term beyond the 31st January. Similarly, we expect the BoE to maintain policy continuity at this week’s MPC meeting. The BoE is likely to remain in wait and see mode. Another short Brexit delay would encourage the BoE to leave policy unchanged for longer to see how Brexit developments play out.”
“Growth in the UK is weak but not yet sufficient to prompt a more immediate rate cut this year especially with rates already low and domestic inflation pressures building. Wage growth is now running at its fastest rate since pre-global financial crisis. It leaves the BoE as relatively hawkish compared to the ECB and Fed but it has offered little support for the pound given Brexit risk continues to dominate performance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles down toward 1.10 on hawkish Fed cut
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.
GBP/USD falls further away from 1.25 after the Fed
GBP/USD is trading further below 1.2500 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no fresh moves. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh.
USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.32 following the FOMC, travelling between 108.08 and 108.33 but is virtually flat on the day as the Fed lowered rats as expected by 25 basis points.
Gold falls below $1500 as US Dollar jumps after Fed cut rates
Gold prices turned lower and dropped below $1,500/oz after the FOMC meeting. The metal dropped amid a rally of the Greenback.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe
The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.