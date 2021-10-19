“A further decline is also likely to be tempered by the congestion zone we saw going through in June. That approximates and has barricaded a 1.82-1.85 support range, but of interest to us is where it runs into the trend support arising from 1.7417 lows. That axes 1.8330, while itself the trendline support is in a cradle position with 200-dma at 1.8304.”

“The 200-DMA at 1.8304 lurks just below recent 1.8417 lows, and in its proximity also rests the support offered by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.9154-1.7741 range grip that calibrates 1.8281. Both of these levels are buffered by 50-week and 200-week moving averages at 1.8235 and 1.8282, respectively. Hence, there is a layer of support coming into the 1.8304-1.8235 zone.”

“The bearish divergences spotted on the technical indicators oiled the decline. However, the same set of indicators are now hinting of a likely turnaround in the cross’ fortunes.”

