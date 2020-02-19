G20 financial leaders to reaffirm exchange rate commitments – Reuters

G20 financial leaders will reaffirm their exchange rate commitments and conclusions on trade from the Osaka G20 summit, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a draft communique.

Key takeaways

"Global economic growth to pick up modestly in 2020 and 2021."

"There are signs of easing trade tensions."

"Downside risks to growth include coronavirus."

"Will enhance global risk monitoring, stand ready to take further action."

"Monetary policy should continue to support economic activity and ensure price stability."

These comments were largely ignored by the financial markets.