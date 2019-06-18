G10 trade of the week: Long USD/CAD – Deutsche Bank

In the view of the Deutsche Bank Analysts, the G10 trade of the week is long USD/CAD at 1.3415, with stops loss is 1.3225 and target at 1.3665.

Key Quotes:

“Bar is high for the Fed to validate market pricing of almost 70bps of easing this year.

Domestic data are not unequivocally poor.

Financial conditions remain easy.

And there is still a possibility of a breakthrough on the administration's trade negotiations with China at the upcoming G20 summit.

We would expect a Fed disappointment to be risk-negative and dollar-bullish--an ideal mix for USD/CAD.

In case we're wrong and the Fed meets dovish expectations, we believe that pricing for the Bank of Canada would (finally) need to converge.

At any rate, with not even one insurance cut fully priced for this year, the scope for a dovish BoC repricing makes CAD a better short into the Fed than AUD or NZD, which are already pricing Reserve Bank cuts and are closer to being oversold technically.

What's more, net shorts in CAD are now lighter than in the Antipodeans, and the Canadian data surprise index has reached thin air at 120 (the highest in the world) ahead of important inflation and retail sales prints this week.”