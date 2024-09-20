FX option expiries for Sept 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1000 776m
- 1.1100 2.7b
- 1.1150 3.1b
- 1.1175 1.4b
- 1.1200 2b
- 1.1225 1.2b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3150 890m
- 1.3250 1.7b
- 1.3300 859m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 141.00 890m
- 142.00 665m
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8475 1.3b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6675 550m
- 0.6790 851m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3400 1.4b
- 1.3580 1.1b
- 1.3590 954m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6105 520m
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8375 700m
- 0.8425 850m
