FX option expiries for Oct 15 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 15 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1450 1.1b
- 1.1600 4.1b
- 1.1760 1.1b
- 1.1800 2.3b
- 1.1825 1.2b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3500 823m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 1.2b
- 151.50 1.2b
USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8085 734m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6390 780m
- 0.6550 746m
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.