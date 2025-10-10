FX option expiries for Oct 10 NY cut
FX option expiries for Oct 10 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1450 1.1b
- 1.1500 3.3b
- 1.1600 2.8b
- 1.1625 1b
- 1.1650 2.4b
- 1.1700 2.7b
- 1.1740 1b
- 1.1750 2.2b
- 1.1800 3b
- 1.1850 1.9b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3400 990m
- 1.3470 710m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 149.75 619m
- 152.50 511m
- 153.50 906m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6545 742m
- 0.6610 737m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3475 590m
- 1.4000 710m
