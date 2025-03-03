FX option expiries for Mar 3 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0245 1.5b
- 1.0470 781m
- 1.0475 945m
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2490 524m
- 1.2750 447m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.79 599m
- 150.80 540m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6145 932m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4300 1.8b
- 1.4350 1.2b
- 1.4400 1.8b
- 1.4440 2b
- 1.4570 878m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5565 958m
