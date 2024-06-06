FX option expiries for June 6 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0790 694m
- 1.0800 480m
- 1.0835 478m
- 1.0840 569m
- 1.0850 1.2b
- 1.0860 2.2b
- 1.0895 436m
- 1.0900 3.1b
- 1.0905 898m
- 1.0915 2.1b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2550 1.0b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.85 930m
- 155.00 923m
- 155.15 1.2b
- 155.45 1.5b
- 155.50 1.4b
- 156.00 868m
- 157.00 1.5b
- 157.50 1.1b
- 157.85 630m
- 158.00 916m
- 158.25 1.3b
- 158.50 1.1b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6525 450m
- 0.6700 528m
- 0.6740 592m
- 0.6800 739m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3600 600m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8900 686m
- 0.8905 606m
- 0.8975 400m
- 0.9035 429m
- 0.9075 428m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6050 518m
