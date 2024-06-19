FX option expiries for June 19 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0715 712m
- 1.0745 1.7b
- 1.0870 638m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2725 597m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 155.00 1.1b
- 156.00 510m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8830 600m
- 0.9000 690m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6540 456m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3585 663m
- 1.3625 400m
- 1.3690 1.4b
- 1.3755 486m
- 1.3765 569m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6070 500m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8525 405m
- 0.8550 484m
- 0.8600 502m
