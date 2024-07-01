FX option expiries for July 1 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0600 895m
- 1.0630 1.4b
- 1.0685 1.8b
- 1.0700 2.9b
- 1.0845 707m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 159.50 1.2b
- 160.55 660m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9070 801m
- 0.9150 1.4b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6750 695m
