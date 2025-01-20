FX option expiries for Jan 20 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0150 973m
- 1.0200 1.3b
- 1.0300 2.2b
- 1.0325 1.3b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2200 620m
- 1.2300 786m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 155.00 550m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6185 781m
- 0.6300 1b
