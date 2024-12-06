FX option expiries for Dec 6 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0400 957m
- 1.0450 1.3b
- 10500 2.9b
- 1.0550 946m
- 1.0600 1.2b
- 1.0650 1b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2600 444m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 150.00 515m
- 151.00 681m
- 152.00 839m
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6300 842m
- 0.6700 945m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4000 782m
- 1.4200 1.1b
