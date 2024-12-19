FX option expiries for Dec 19 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time via DTCC can be found below.
EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0365 1.4b
- 1.0390 1.4b
- 1.0400 1.8b
- 1.0450 1b
- 1.0500 1.1b
- 1.0550 2.2b
- 1.0555 1.1b
- 1.0580 1.1b
- 1.0600 2.9b
GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2500 520m
- 1.2580 439m
USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 153.65 845m
- 155.00 1.7b
AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6350 740m
- 0.6360 590m
USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.4280 459m
